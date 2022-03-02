Women's History Month: Helen Rodriguez Trias

Born in 1929 in New York, Helen Rodriguez Trias (1929-2001) spent her first 10 years in Puerto Rico. She returned to Puerto Rico to attend college and graduated in 1957.

Her childhood experiences with racism in New York helped her choose her career in medicine: “It combined the things I loved the most, science and people.” She earned her medical degree in 1960 and gave birth to her fourth child that same year.

Her specialization in pediatrics, women’s health and reproductive rights — plus her political activism in both New York and Puerto Rico — were inspired by her mother, aunts and sisters, who “faced so many restraints in their struggle to flower and reach their potential.”

She established an infant health clinic in San Juan, where she reduced infant mortality by 50% in its first year. She served as medical director for New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute, and worked as director of the Pediatrics Department at Lincoln Hospital in New York.

Dr. Rodriguez Trias was the first Latina president of the American Public Health Association, founded the Committee to End Sterilization Abuse (testifying before Congress in 1979), and was awarded a Presidential Citizens Medal by President Clinton in January 2001. She died of cancer in December 2001.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, researched by Annie Allen-Wyman.

