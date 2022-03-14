 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women’s History Month

Women's History Month: Jaida Im

Jaida Im (1961-present) was working as a health care provider when she was horrified to discover that modern day slavery in the form of human trafficking was occuring where she lived.

She is the founder and executive director of Freedom House. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the nonprofit organization brings hope, restoration and a new life to survivors of human trafficking.

In August 2010, Freedom House opened The Monarch, the first residential shelter and long-term aftercare program of its kind in Northern California for adult female survivors of human trafficking. In addition to shelter, it provides victims with medical care, psychological assistance and other services.

In 2013, Jaida was presented with the San Francisco Modern Day Abolitionist Award. The Nest, its group home for girls ages 12 to 17, opened in 2014.

Jaida Im

Jaida Im 

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Erica Koonmen.

