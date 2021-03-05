Women's History Month: James Densmore

Friday, March 5: James Densmore (1820-1889)





James Densmore was one of the limited number of men who openly championed the cause of women’s suffrage. He managed the Oshkosh True Democrat, a newspaper whose policy was to support women’s right to vote.

In 1849 Densmore challenged the editor of the Milwaukee Sentinel to indicate why women should not have a voice in making laws. Densmore said he expected to be called a “visionary fanatic” for taking such as stand. The Sentinel replied May 31 in a tongue-in-cheek manner, “Women are confessedly angels, and angels do not vote.”

Densmore is probably best well-known, however, as an inventor who helped contribute to improving the typewriter at a machine shop in Milwaukee. He suggested alleviating the jamming problem by splitting up the order of commonly used letters on the keyboard. This concept was later refined by one of his business partners, Christopher Sholes, and became the QWERTY key layout that we use today.

