Women's History Month: Jewel Plummer Cobb

Jewel Plummer Cobb (1924-2017) saw and instigated many changes in her life. Born on January 17, 1924, in Chicago to a physician father (the first African-American to earn an M.D. from Cornell University) and a mother (the daughter of a freed slave) who taught high school phy-ed and owned a dance studio, she was always encouraged to learn more!

“Fundamental to encouraging more women to consider careers in the sciences is the eradication of the notion that proficiency in mathematics is a gender-linked characteristic,” she wrote. She earned a B.A. in biology in 1944 at Talladega College in Talladega, Ala., after two years at the University of Michigan where she endured racism.

In 1947, she earned a M.S. and, in 1950, a Ph.D. in cell physiology, both at New York University. In 1952, she founded the first tissue culture facility at the University of Illinois Medical School. In the 1960s, she was a biology professor at Sarah Lawrence College, and in 1969, she became the dean of zoology at Connecticut College.

Her research into melanin pigmentation and how it protects us from UV radiation continued, and later, she and Jane Wright, with innovative collaboration, proved the efficacy of methotrexate in treating many types of cancers, including childhood leukemia.

She accepted the president position at California State University-Fullerton in 1982 and retired in 1990. In 1993, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Sciences. She died on Jan. 1, 2017, at age 92, survived by one son and a granddaughter.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Annie Allen-Wyman.

