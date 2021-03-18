Women's History Month: Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin

Thursday, March 18: Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin (1842‐1924)

Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin was born into one of Boston’s leading families in 1842. Her mother was an English‐born white woman and her father was from Martinique. At 16, she married George Ruffin, the first African American graduate of Harvard Law School. Ruffin dedicated her life to bettering the lives of women, especially African American women, both locally and nationally, often skillfully maneuvering between Black and white communities.

She worked zealously to address the double jeopardy of racism and sexism experienced by women of color. Ruffin supported women’s suffrage and joined with Julia Ward Howe and Lucy Stone to form the American Women Suffrage Association in 1869 and saw suffrage as a step toward the equality of races. Ruffin was a charter member of the Massachusetts School Suffrage Association where she met Julia Ward Howe. She also worked on the suffrage movement with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. From 1890 to 1897, Ruffin edited Women’s Era, the first newspaper published by and for African American women. In 1894, she founded the Women’s Era Club, among the first African American Women’s organizations. It provided both opportunities for self-improvement and a forum to discuss issues affecting their communities.