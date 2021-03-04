Women's History Month: Jovita Idar

Thursday, March 4: Jovita Idar (1885‐1946)

Jovita Idar was a strong and influential advocate for Mexican‐Americans and Mexican Immigrants' civil rights and social justice. She grew up in Laredo, Texas where she earned a teaching certificate. Frustrated by the inadequately equipped and poor conditions of the segregated schools, she left teaching to focus on journalism as a way to expose the injustices and inequalities of Mexican‐Americans in Texas and the U.S.

She worked first at her father’s newspaper, and then at other newspapers as a journalist and then as an editor. She formed her own weekly newspaper in 1916. She denounced the dismal social, educational, and economic conditions of Mexican‐American workers. She wrote positive articles in a number of Spanish‐language newspapers about women’s suffrage activities and encouraged women to reject a degraded status. When an editorial angered the military and the Texas Rangers, she famously stood at the door of the newspaper office and denied the Texas Rangers entrance.

However, the Rangers returned when she was not there and ransacked the office, destroying the printing press. Jovita continued to write and promote educational, civil and voting rights.

