Women's History Month: Junko Tabei

Growing up poor in the 1930s in Japan, Junko Tabei (Tah-Bay) (1939-2016) began to climb mountains — as high as she could go without special boots, pikes and oxygen.

While in college, she joined a climbing club, and after graduating, she founded the first Japanese mountaineering club for women, inspired by the critics who said she was too weak to reach the summit or only climbed to find a husband!

Only 4’9”, she climbed Mt. Fuji, Annapurna, and the Matterhorn. In 1975, sponsored by a Japanese newspaper and Nippon TV, she led the first female-only group to the top of Mt. Everest. The budget for 15 climbers was very small and they made their own goose-down-filled sleeping bags and waterproof gloves, and made goods to sell at fundraisers. At 9,300 feet above sea level, an avalanche buried the camp on the Lhotse face, but no one was killed.

Junko and most of the team continued, and on May 16, 1975, she became the first woman to reach the peak of Mt. Everest. She preferred to be called the 36th person to climb the tallest mountain in the world. In 1992, she reached the peak of Puncak Jaya, in Indonesia, and became the first woman to complete the Seven Summits — the highest peaks on each of the seven continents!

In 2002, she returned to university to study ecology and issues related to protecting wild places like mountaintops. She died in 2016 of cancer and left a legacy of profound human achievement, environmental activism, and ensuring that women will always be welcomed and respected in all of their endeavors.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse.

