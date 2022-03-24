Women's History Month: Kizzmekia "Kizzy" Shanta Corbett

Kizzmekia “Kizzy” Shanta Corbett (born Jan. 26, 1986) is an American viral immunologist. She is an assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Shutzer assistant professor at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute since June 2021.

In 2014, Dr. Corbett received a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For her doctoral work, Dr. Corbett worked in Sri Lanka to study the role of human antibodies in dengue virus pathogenesis.

Appointed to the Vaccine Research Center in 2014, Dr. Corbett was the scientific lead of the VRC’s COVID-19 Team, with research efforts aimed at COVID-19 vaccines. In February 2021, she was highlighted in the Time’s “Time100 Next” list under the category of Innovators, with a profile written by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Combining her research goals with her knack for mentorship, Dr. Corbett invests much of her time in underserved communities as an advocator of STEM education and vaccine awareness. She has called for the public to be cautious and respectful of one another during the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining that regular hand washing and sneezing into one’s elbow can help to minimize the spread of the virus.

She also has emphasized that we should not stigmatize people who may be from areas where the virus started.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Erica Koonmen.

