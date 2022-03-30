Women's History Month: Marcella Nunez-Smith

You may know her as the co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 Advisory Board. Marcella Nunez-Smith was born in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and attended the All Saints Cathedral School, an Episcopal college preparatory school, there on the island.

She has lived on the American “mainland” for most of her life, and today is about 35 years old. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Swarthmore College, her medical degree at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and then pursued a master’s in health science degree at Yale.

Dr. Nunez-Smith’s professional career has included teaching, advocacy and research. As a professor of internal medicine at Yale, she is also a director of the Center for Community Engagement and Health Equity, and the founder of the Equity Research and Innovation Center (ERIC) at Yale School of Medicine.

During one of the many online/broadcast presentations about pandemic management, she said, “I’m proud to go to work with leaders who are deeply committed to science and to centering equity in our response to the pandemic. It is a shared value, deeply woven into all of the work that we do.”

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, Researched by Annie Allen-Wyma

