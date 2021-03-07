Women's History Month: Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin

In 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt appointed Marie as a clerk in the Office of Indian Affairs (OIA). She celebrated and promoted Native identity at a time when the government promoted assimilation, and wore traditional dress in her personnel photo taken in 1911. In 1912, at the age of 49, she started night classes at Washington College of Law (Washington D.C.). She completed her law degree, in just two years, instead of the usual three. In 1914, she was the school’s first woman of color and Indigenous woman graduate.

At her graduation, a reporter asked if she was a suffragist and, laughing, she replied, “Did you ever know that the Indian women were among the first suffragists and that they exercised the right of recall? The trouble in this Indian question is that it is not the Indian who needs to be educated so constantly up to the white man, but that the white man needs to be educated to the Indian” She helped found the Society of American Indians (SAI) but also continued to work at the OIA which caused conflicts and personal tensions. She became involved in the feminist movement and marched proudly with white female lawyers and college women in the 1913 suffrage parade. Changing politics and priorities within the OAI led to Marie disengaging from the group in 1919. She retired from the Office of Indian Affairs in 1932 and died in 1952.