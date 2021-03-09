Women's History Month: Mary Ann Shadd Cary

Tuesday, March 9: Mary Ann Shadd Cary (1823 –1893)

Mary Ann Shadd was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on Octl 9, 1823. Since Delaware prohibited Black education, the Shadds moved to Pennsylvania where Mary Ann attended a Quaker boarding school until 1839. Shadd’s family was involved in the Underground Railroad. After the passage of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, her family moved to Canada. In 1853, Shadd founded Canada’s first‐antislavery newspaper, The Provincial Freeman, becoming the first Black woman in North America to edit and helm a newspaper.

In 1856, while living in Canada, she met and married Thomas F. Cary. They had two children. He died only a few years later. Shadd Cary returned to the United States during the American Civil War and recruited soldiers for the Union. She taught in Washington D.C. public schools until, in 1869, she became the first Black woman to enroll in Howard University’s law school. Shadd Cary was one of four women, the only Black woman in her class, who received a Bachelor of Law degree in June 1883. She continued to lecture, focusing on women’s rights and the women’s suffrage movement.

Shadd Cary joined the National Woman Suffrage Association (NWSA), working alongside Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, testifying before the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives and tried to register to vote alongside sixty‐three other women, unsuccessfully. In 1878, Shadd Cary spoke at the NWSA convention, having petitioned to add the signatures of 94 Black women into the NWSA’s Declaration of the Rights of Women of the United States. Shadd Cary was one of the most outspoken and articulate female activists of her day and promoted equality for all people. She died in 1893.

