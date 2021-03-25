Women's History Month: Maud Leonard McCreery

Born in Wauwatosa, Maud Leonard McCreery was a suffragist, labor leader and newspaper woman. From 1912 through 1918 McCreery toured the U.S. speaking about votes for women. She did suffrage promotion in Nebraska, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Iowa. McCreery served as press chair of the Nevada Equal Suffrage Association in 1914 and legislative chair of the Woman’s Party in Milwaukee in 1918.

After women earned the right to vote in 1920 she turned her considerable organizing, speaking, and writing skills to newspaper and labor activism work. Her career included work for the Federated Press news service in Chicago, writing a woman’s page for the Milwaukee Leader, and employment with the Milwaukee Federated Trades Council and the Farm‐Labor‐Progressive Federation. In 1936 McCreery became editor of the Sheboygan New Deal, a labor newspaper. The following year she was hired as area organizer for the American Federation of Labor and also taught in the School for Workers at the University of Wisconsin. She died in Milwaukee in 1938. McCreery had been married and divorced twice. In 1945 the Maud McCreery Lodge was founded in Milwaukee, named in her memory by the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the machinists’ union local.