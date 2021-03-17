Women's History Month: Maud Malone

Wednesday, March 17: Maud Malone (1873‐1951)

Maud Malone reinvigorated the suffrage movement with ideas some called militant. She is often labeled “Militant Suffragette” or “Militant Maud Malone” because some of her actions were similar to the more militant and sometimes violent British suffragettes.

She worked in many organizations but grew impatient with the lack of progress on women’s suffrage which in 41 years had resulted in only 4 states adopting women’s voting rights. The attendees at suffrage events were often those who already were in support, and she sought to challenge the thinking of all men and women. She introduced open outdoor meetings with question/answer periods, protests, and parades. She also would dare to shout out questions of “What about women’s suffrage?” during political speeches.

She was arrested after interrupting President Woodrow Wilson at a campaign event and was jailed for 60 days. Although she endured being booed, yelled at, punched and pinched, she used a dash of joy, humor, sarcasm and smiles throughout her efforts. She was successful in gaining the support of men who joined in her parades and meetings. After New York won suffrage rights in 1917, her tactics were adopted throughout the nation leading up to the adoption of the 19th Amendment.

