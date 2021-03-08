Women's History Month: Rachel S. Jastrow

Rachel Szold Jastrow was one of the leaders of the women’s suffrage movement in Madison, Wisconsin. Rachel moved to Madison from Baltimore in 1896. She enrolled in classes at UW-Madison and joined a number of organizations including the Madison German Society, Women’s Club, and Civics Club.

Rachel strongly supported women’s suffrage and would travel around giving speeches from an open vehicle emblazoned with a Votes for Women banner on the back. She served as liaison to the state legislature for the Wisconsin Women’s Suffrage Association. In 1930, Rachel’s name was one of fifteen included on a bronze plaque at the Washington offices of the League of Women Voters. The names on the plaque represented the most active in the ratification of suffrage in Wisconsin.

Rachel Jastrow is also recognized as the founder of the Madison chapter of Hadassah and was instrumental in the establishment of one of Madison’s first synagogues. She also organized a hospital association that eventually became the first hospital built in the city, Madison General hospital. Two books translated into English, one from French and one from German, are attributed to Rachel Jastrow.

