Women's History Month recognizing "Valiant Women Of The Vote: Refusing To Be Silenced"

The theme for 2021 National Women’s History Month captures the spirit of these challenging times. Since most women’s suffrage centennial celebrations in 2020 were curtailed, the National Women’s History Alliance (www.nwhp.org) is extending the annual theme for 2021 to “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”
This theme continues to observe the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. This year we also recognize several men who not only provided support for women’s suffrage but often impacted directly on the passage of the 19th Amendment.
As we celebrate the fact that Congress passed the 19th Amendment in 1919, and 36 states ratified it by August of 1920, it is important to realize that the 19th Amendment did not guarantee all women in the United States the right to vote. In 1924 the Indian Citizenship Act deemed Native Americans U.S. citizens, but it still was up to states to decide if indigenous people could vote. In 1934 the Magnuson Act granted Chinese in America the right to become citizens and therefore to vote. And in 1962 New Mexico became the last state to enfranchise Native Americans. In 1965 the Voting Rights Act eliminated many of the restrictions that had excluded African Americans and Native Americans from voting, such as poll taxes, literacy tests, and intimidation. However, the struggle for voting rights continues.
The daily stories you’ll see throughout March were written by AAUW La Crosse members Jan Eriksen, Erica Koonmen, Betty Kruck and Pam Thiel, unless otherwise credited.
Today we recognize Laura Cornelius Kellogg.
Laura Cornelius was born on the Oneida Indian Reservation at Green Bay. Instead of being sent off to a Bureau of Indian Affairs boarding school in the east, as were most of her peers, she was educated at Grafton Hall, sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Fond du Lac. She then taught briefly at the Oneida Indian Boarding School in Oneida, Wisconsin, and at the Sherman Institute in Riverside, California. From 1898 through 1910 Laura Cornelius traveled for two years in Europe and took classes at Stanford University, Barnard College, the New York School of Philanthropy, Cornell University and the University of Wisconsin.
While in Europe she admired the Garden City Movement in urban planning in England, Germany, and France: it planted the seed of her Lolomi Plan of Native American living, cooperation, division of labor and self-governance. In 1912 Laura Cornelius married Orrin Kellogg, an attorney of Seneca ancestry.
Laura Cornelius Kellogg wrote “Our Democracy and the American Indian: A Presentation of the Indian Situation as It Is Today” and was a founding member of the Society of American Indians. She and her husband fought for Native American land claims.