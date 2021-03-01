Women's History Month recognizing "Valiant Women Of The Vote: Refusing To Be Silenced"

As we celebrate the fact that Congress passed the 19th Amendment in 1919, and 36 states ratified it by August of 1920, it is important to realize that the 19th Amendment did not guarantee all women in the United States the right to vote. In 1924 the Indian Citizenship Act deemed Native Americans U.S. citizens, but it still was up to states to decide if indigenous people could vote. In 1934 the Magnuson Act granted Chinese in America the right to become citizens and therefore to vote. And in 1962 New Mexico became the last state to enfranchise Native Americans. In 1965 the Voting Rights Act eliminated many of the restrictions that had excluded African Americans and Native Americans from voting, such as poll taxes, literacy tests, and intimidation. However, the struggle for voting rights continues.