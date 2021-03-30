Women's History Month: Robert Purvis

Tuesday, March 30: Robert Purvis (1810-1898

Abolitionist and political leader Robert Purvis was born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1810 to William Purvis, a wealthy cotton merchant, and Harriet Judah, a woman of Jewish and African ancestry.

As an abolitionist, Purvis worked hard to harbor runaway slaves, especially as a member of the Philadelphia Vigilance Committee, earning him the title of President of the Underground Railroad. Work in the anti-slavery movement drew him into causes, including women’s suffrage, temperance, and the rights of Native Americans.

When Lucretia Mott was president, he was a member of the American Equal Rights Association. Purvis also attended the founding meeting of the Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association and served as the first vice president. He was criticized for his stance on the 15th Amendment, which was ratified in 1870. A lifelong champion of women’s rights, Purvis contended that African-American men should not be enfranchised unless women received the vote.