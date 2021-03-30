Women's History Month: Robert Purvis

Tuesday, March 30: Robert Purvis (1810-1898
)
Abolitionist and political leader Robert Purvis was born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1810 to William Purvis, a wealthy cotton merchant, and Harriet Judah, a woman of Jewish and African ancestry.
As an abolitionist, Purvis worked hard to harbor runaway slaves, especially as a member of the Philadelphia Vigilance Committee, earning him the title of President of the Underground Railroad. Work in the anti-slavery movement drew him into causes, including women’s suffrage, temperance, and the rights of Native Americans.
When Lucretia Mott was president, he was a member of the American Equal Rights Association. Purvis also attended the founding meeting of the Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association and served as the first vice president. He was criticized for his stance on the 15th Amendment, which was ratified in 1870. A lifelong champion of women’s rights, Purvis contended that African-American men should not be enfranchised unless women received the vote.
He believed in integrated groups working for greater progress for all. “In the matter of rights,” he would often state, “there is just one race, and that is the human race.” By the end of the Civil War, which gained the emancipation of slaves and suffrage for black men, Purvis had reached his late 50s and became less active in political affairs. Robert Purvis died in Philadelphia at the age of 87, survived by his second wife and four of his eight children.
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
