Women's History Month: Robert Purvis
Women’s History Month

From the COLLECTION: Meet women through history during March series
AAUW

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women celebrate 100 years of the woman's right to vote.

 Steve Rundio

Tuesday, March 30: Robert Purvis (1810-1898

Robert Purvis

)

Abolitionist and political leader Robert Purvis was born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1810 to William Purvis, a wealthy cotton merchant, and Harriet Judah, a woman of Jewish and African ancestry.

As an abolitionist, Purvis worked hard to harbor runaway slaves, especially as a member of the Philadelphia Vigilance Committee, earning him the title of President of the Underground Railroad. Work in the anti-slavery movement drew him into causes, including women’s suffrage, temperance, and the rights of Native Americans.

When Lucretia Mott was president, he was a member of the American Equal Rights Association. Purvis also attended the founding meeting of the Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association and served as the first vice president. He was criticized for his stance on the 15th Amendment, which was ratified in 1870. A lifelong champion of women’s rights, Purvis contended that African-American men should not be enfranchised unless women received the vote.

He believed in integrated groups working for greater progress for all. “In the matter of rights,” he would often state, “there is just one race, and that is the human race.” By the end of the Civil War, which gained the emancipation of slaves and suffrage for black men, Purvis had reached his late 50s and became less active in political affairs. Robert Purvis died in Philadelphia at the age of 87, survived by his second wife and four of his eight children.

