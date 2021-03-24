Women's History Month: Sarah Grinke

Wednesday, March 24: Sarah Grinke (1792-1873)

Sarah was an abolitionist and considered by many the “mother of the women’s suffrage movement”. As the daughter of a wealthy slave‐owning family, Sarah learned firsthand of the mistreatment and injustices slaves endured. Her father owned a large plantation, was an attorney, a South Carolina Supreme Court Judge, and legislator. He endorsed slavery and women’s subservient position. He was opposed to Sarah’s education in substantive subjects such as law, math or science. He was furious when she attempted to teach slave children to read which was illegal in South Carolina.

Sarah moved to Pennsylvania where she joined the Quakers and the abolitionist movement. She found that women’s rights were inexplicitly connected to arguing for the abolishment of slavery. She was ridiculed for speaking in mixed‐gender crowds and for bucking conventional roles of women. Her speeches and her many writings formed the basis of ideas and arguments used by suffragists that came after her.

She was quoted by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and her life was the basis of a novel, The Invention of Wings (2014), and a character in the play If She Stood (2013). She was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1998.

