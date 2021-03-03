 Skip to main content
Women's History Month: Septima Poinsette Clark
Women’s History Month

AAUW

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women celebrate 100 years of the woman's right to vote.

 Steve Rundio

Septima Poinsette Clark was born in Charleston, S.C., in 1898. Her father was a former slave and her mother was a laundress. Since Charleston had no high schools for Blacks, she earned money to attend Avery Institute, a private school for African Americans. Upon graduation in 1916, Poinsette became an instructor in rural South Carolina because Charleston did not hire African Americans. Poinsette made a career of teaching, including 18 years in Columbia and 9 in Charleston, and became a civil rights activist that started in 1919 when she joined the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Her first political victory was to get signatures to change Charleston’s policy of not hiring Black teachers. In 1945, she helped the NAACP win a case on equal pay for white and Black teachers. South Carolina made it illegal for public employees to belong to civil rights groups in 1956. Clark refused to renounce NAACP and lost her teaching job. After her firing, Clark took a position in Tennessee at the interracial Highlander Folk School, a grassroots education center dedicated to social justice. Clark taught adults basic literacy skills and citizenship rights.

After Highlander closed in 1961, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) established the Citizen Education Program based on Clark’s model. Grassroots citizenship education became the cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement, and Clark was called its “Mother” by Martin Luther King. She was instrumental in founding nearly 900 citizenship schools to teach African Americans literacy, which ultimately helped them vote.

