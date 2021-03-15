Women's History Month: Soledad Chávez de Chacón

Soledad C. Chacón (1890-1936), nicknamed Lala, was the first woman Secretary of State in New Mexico (1923-1926) and the first Latina elected to statewide office in the United States.

She also served as acting governor of New Mexico in June 1924 when Governor James F. Hinkle went to New York to attend the Democratic National Convention. The lieutenant governor had died in May, leaving Chacón as next in line for the highest position in the state. She continued her political career in 1934 when she was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives.

Chacón was only in her second year in office when she died at the young age of 45, of peritonitis, leaving a husband and two children. She was a 1908 graduate of Albuquerque High School and completed an accounting program at Albuquerque Business College.

