Women's History Month: Stacey Abrams

Friday, March 19: Stacey Abrams (Born 1973)

While most people think of voting right activists as people before the 1920 passing of the 19th amendment, even today we must remain vigilant against voter suppression. A current leader is Stacey Abrams, an American politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, and New York Times bestselling author who served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017. Abrams was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and raised in Gulfport, Mississippi.

In 1995, Abrams earned a BA from Spelman College, magna cum laude. She earned a Master’s of Public Affairs degree from University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs in 1998. In 1999, she received her Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. For the last decade, Abrams has focused on expanding voting access in Georgia and across the country.

In 2014, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped back the protections in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, prohibiting racial discrimination at the ballot box, she co‐founded the New Georgia Project, a group aimed at registering younger voters and people of color.