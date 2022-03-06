Women's History Month: Susan La Flesche

Susan La Flesche (1865-1915) was born on the Omaha reservation in northeastern Nebraska to Chief Joseph La Flesche (Iron Eyes) and his wife, Mary (One Woman).

Her father encouraged his people to pursue education. He sent Susan to the Elizabeth Institution for young ladies in New Jersey when she was 14, and she returned home at 17 to teach for two years at the Quaker Mission School on the reservation.

Dr. La Flesche’s passion for health care was sparked when, as a young child, she witnessed a Native American woman die because a white local doctor would not treat her. She returned to the East Coast to resume her education at Hampton Institute, one of the first schools of higher education for non-white students.

While she was there, the resident physician, Martha Waldron, encouraged her to enroll at her own alma mater, the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (WMCP). Dr. La Flesche graduated from WMCP at the top of her class in 1889, did a one-year internship in Philadelphia, and then returned to Omaha, where she was responsible for the health care of 1,200 people.

After marrying Henry Picotte in 1894 and moving with him to Bancroft, Neb., Dr. La Flesche started a private practice serving nonwhite and white patients. In 1906, she lobbied for prohibition of alcohol on the reservation. Two years before she died in 1915, she opened a hospital in the reservation town of Walthill, Neb., which is now a museum.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse, researched by Ann Brice.

