Women's History Month: Susette La Flesche Tibbles (Bright Eyes)

Saturday, March 13: Susette La Flesche Tibbles (Bright Eyes) 1854‐1903

Susette La Flesche Tibbles worked tirelessly for Native American rights through her speaking, writing, interpreting and advocacy. She was the daughter of the last recognized chief of the Omaha tribe, born the year that the tribe moved from their hunting grounds to a reservation in northeastern Nebraska. She attended a mission boarding school on the reservation, and then a private school in New Jersey.

She excelled at writing and returned to the reservation to teach. After viewing the horrible conditions of the Ponca tribe, she began writing and speaking about injustices experienced by Native Americans. She was the interpreter for Standing Bear at the landmark 1879 trial which ruled that “An Indian is a person within the meaning of the law of the United States." She began serving as an expert witness and interpreter in court cases and traveled the country and abroad speaking of Native Americans’ rights and injustices. She appeared in front of Congressional committees.