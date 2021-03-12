Women's History Month: The African American Literary and Debating Society in the La Crosse Area

Friday, March 12: The AALDS IN LA CROSSE AREA

African American women in La Crosse came together before the Civil War to create an organization that improved their community. In the late 1800s, they formed the African American Literary and Debating Society, one of over 400 such groups across the country. These organizations formed for self‐growth and oratory. Likewise, white women nationally formed similar clubs. Literary and Debating Societies expanded their focus to take on civic issues such as suffrage. African American women were intersectional in their approach to suffrage. They also focused on anti‐lynching, injustice, and educational opportunities.

African American female reformers understood that in addition to their sex, their race significantly affected their rights and available opportunities. White suffrage organizations ignored these challenges that African American women faced. They chose not to integrate issues of race into their campaigns causing a schism between these two groups. The African American women suffragists wanted the vote for women and to ensure that African American men could also vote. African American men had won the right to vote in 1870 but had since been disenfranchised.