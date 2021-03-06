 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women's History Month: Virginia Louisa Minor
0 comments
Women's History Month: Virginia Louisa Minor
Women’s History Month

Women's History Month: Virginia Louisa Minor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AAUW

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women celebrate 100 years of the woman's right to vote.

 Steve Rundio

Saturday, March 6: Virginia Louisa Minor (1824-1894)

Virginia Louisa Minor

Virginia Minor was born in Virginia where she was homeschooled and attended an academy for young ladies. In 1843, she married Francis Minor, a lawyer. They briefly lived in Mississippi and prior to the Civil War settled on a farm in St. Louis.

Virginia took an active role in founding the Woman’s Suffrage Association of Missouri in 1867 and became its first president. She later aligned herself with the National Women’s Suffrage Association. At their convention in 1869, she stated that she had the right to vote based on the newly passed Fourteenth Amendment and the Association adopted her argument. Virginia tried to register to vote in 1872 but was denied because she was a woman. She and her husband then sued the registrar.

The case made its way to the US Supreme Court where her husband argued the case. The Supreme Court unanimously held that the Constitution does not confer the right of suffrage upon anyone. This was a blow to the woman suffrage movement and they had to develop new strategies.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News