Women's History Month: Virginia Louisa Minor

Saturday, March 6: Virginia Louisa Minor (1824-1894)

Virginia Minor was born in Virginia where she was homeschooled and attended an academy for young ladies. In 1843, she married Francis Minor, a lawyer. They briefly lived in Mississippi and prior to the Civil War settled on a farm in St. Louis.

Virginia took an active role in founding the Woman’s Suffrage Association of Missouri in 1867 and became its first president. She later aligned herself with the National Women’s Suffrage Association. At their convention in 1869, she stated that she had the right to vote based on the newly passed Fourteenth Amendment and the Association adopted her argument. Virginia tried to register to vote in 1872 but was denied because she was a woman. She and her husband then sued the registrar.

The case made its way to the US Supreme Court where her husband argued the case. The Supreme Court unanimously held that the Constitution does not confer the right of suffrage upon anyone. This was a blow to the woman suffrage movement and they had to develop new strategies.

