Women's History Month: Wendell Phillips

Wendell Phillips is known as one of the most brilliant orators of his time. He was called “the golden trumpet of abolition.” His simple, direct, and eloquent speeches were focused on abolition, social and civil rights of all people. He abandoned his wealthy family connections and his law practice to focus his life on changing opinions on slavery and rights of laborers, women’s suffrage, and rights of Native Americans. He was a major advocate of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution.

After the 15th Amendment was passed, he devoted his efforts to the full civil and social rights of Blacks, women, laborers, and Native Americans. He was a member of the National Women’s Rights Committee and worked closely with women suffragists in drafting petitions, appeals and resolutions defining the movement’s principles and goals. His address at the 1851 convention, “Freedom of Women,” was used in literature into the 20th century. His death was announced in newspapers across the country and his funeral was a state occasion with thousands paying tribute. A statue of him stands at Boston Public Gardens.