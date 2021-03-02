Women's History Month: Zona Gale

Tuesday, March 2: Zona Gale 1874–1938

Pulitzer Prize-winning author, regional writer, and political activist, Gale was born on August 26, 1874, in Portage, Wisconsin to Charles Franklin and Eliza Beers Gale. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1895 and became one of the first female newspaper reporters in Milwaukee, working for the Evening Wisconsin and then the Milwaukee Journal. She received her master’s degree in literature from UW in 1899.

Gale became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1921. She was a suffragist and an activist. She supported animal rights, a vegetarian diet, and the prohibition of alcohol and tobacco. Of all her interests in reform, Zona Gale devoted her greatest efforts to promoting pacifism and women’s rights. She was an active member of the National Woman’s Party, and she lobbied extensively for the 1921 Wisconsin Equal Rights Law. In 1921, she attended the founding meeting (in New York) of the Lucy Stone League and became a member of its executive committee.