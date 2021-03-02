Women's History Month: Zona Gale

Tuesday, March 2: Zona Gale 1874–1938
Pulitzer Prize-winning author, regional writer, and political activist, Gale was born on August 26, 1874, in Portage, Wisconsin to Charles Franklin and Eliza Beers Gale. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1895 and became one of the first female newspaper reporters in Milwaukee, working for the Evening Wisconsin and then the Milwaukee Journal. She received her master’s degree in literature from UW in 1899.
Gale became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1921. She was a suffragist and an activist. She supported animal rights, a vegetarian diet, and the prohibition of alcohol and tobacco. Of all her interests in reform, Zona Gale devoted her greatest efforts to promoting pacifism and women’s rights. She was an active member of the National Woman’s Party, and she lobbied extensively for the 1921 Wisconsin Equal Rights Law. In 1921, she attended the founding meeting (in New York) of the Lucy Stone League and became a member of its executive committee.
Gale’s feminism was manifested in her fiction, which featured female characters attempting to escape from the narrow conventional definitions of womanhood in A Daughter of the Morning (1917), Birth (1918), Miss Lulu Bett (1920), and Faint Perfume (1923). Gale’s activism on behalf of women was her way to solve politically a problem she returned to repeatedly in her novels: women’s frustration at their lack of opportunities. After the vote was won in 1920, she helped draft the Wisconsin Equal Rights Law in 1923. She sat on the board of regents of the University of Wisconsin in 1923–29. She died on December 27, 1938.