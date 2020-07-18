Woodmans, Festival, Aldi to require customers wear masks as COVID-19 precaution

"Our company is committed to creating a safe environment for our guests and associates," Festival Foods stated on its Facebook Page.

Woodmans in a Facebook post said, "We ask our customers do their part as we work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19. ... We understand there are situations in which certain customers are unable to medically tolerate a face mask and have trained staff to handle those situations."

Aldi on its website Friday wrote, "We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus."

For those who are uncomfortable or unable to shop in-store, Woodmans, Festival and Aldi offer online shopping for pickup, with Woodmans also offering grocery delivery.

Menards, Target and Walmart stores also currently require all people, including shoppers, in their facilities to wear masks.