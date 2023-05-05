Residents of French Island are divided, both physically and in opinion. Four lanes of rushing traffic from Interstate 90 cuts through the island, separating northside residents from southside residents.

Two vehicle bridges and one pedestrian bridge connect the divided community. But the future of the pedestrian bridge is in question – and a cause of division of thought among residents.

In 2025, the Department of Transportation plans to make $600,000 in repairs to the bridge, but an inspection report from 2021 details significant additional work that needs to be done.

Based on a 2020 agreement between the two, after the 2025 repairs the town is on the hook for future work. Town officials expressed concern that long-term ownership of the bridge is unclear.

Town of Campbell residents gathered for a public hearing Thursday with the town board members to share input on the future of the Bainbridge Street Pedestrian Walkway.

Town supervisor Mitch Brohmer continued to state throughout the meeting that, in theory, the town owns the bridge due to the repair responsibility.

The town's police department installed a temporary trail camera to measure use of the bridge for two weeks starting April 22. The department reported an average of four people used the bridge daily.

When the information was presented Thursday, there was an uproar from the crowd. Numerous residents chimed in with personal experiences of using the bridge daily.

Residents who spoke in favor of the bridge said it unites the community, promotes walking and biking as forms of travel and many said it was a part of their regular walk.

North end resident Cindy Adams said she uses the walking bridge every day.

“We need the bridge,” Adams said. “A lot of people don’t think we do. But there’s a lot of us over on the other side that like to come over here and visit you guys on the south end. And we want to be safe coming over.”

Adams and many others said they wouldn’t feel comfortable using or asking their children to use the vehicle road bridge on Lakeshore Drive.

Other residents expressed concern about costs to maintain the bridge, considering the town's plans for an expensive municipal water project.

Who’s responsible?

The bridge was built in 1973 after a court order forced the state to construct the bridge because the interstate divided the community.

An agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the town of Campbell signed in 2020 dictates the state maintains ownership of the bridge but the town is responsible for “financing maintenance, rehabilitation and replacement of the path and bridge.”

Town supervisor Lee Donahue said as of now the board is seeking clarity from the state Department of Transportation on what exactly the town is responsible for.

Residents and supervisors questioned what ownership means in the long-term for the town.

Department project manager Brian Meyer said the department will continue to perform regular inspections every two years. He also stated if the town is unable to perform maintenance on the bridge, the department can deem it unsafe, close the path and potentially remove it.

The town has always been responsible for some maintenance on the path, such as snow plowing, salting and repairing lighting.

The state has some maintenance scheduled for 2025. The repairs include repaving the entire deck, sandblasting rust off the support beams and repainting with an epoxy coating.

“It doesn’t add strength to (the bridge), but if you can cut out the rust and stop it from rusting further it extends the longevity of the structure,” Meyer said. “(The steel beams) are good enough that it doesn’t need to be replaced or repaired, it just needs to be stopped from going any further.”

Meyer said the project is expected to extend the life of the bridge an additional 30 years. It will cost the state department just under $600,000. Bidding is anticipated to begin in November 2024.

Based on the last inspection from 2021, the bridge needs many more repairs.

Inspector Craig Fisher recommended three maintenance items with high priority: Both expansion joints need replacement, the inspection report states, “the north joint expansion material is missing and all that remains are the steel L-portions. The south joint expansion material is present but has gaps and is significantly deteriorated.”

Fisher also noted repairs are needed for gullies of 2 feet deep or more – a large ditch created by running water or erosion – that have developed along the east and west wing walls of the structure.

The last maintenance item of high priority is bearing replacement as all four moveable bearing devices have significant corrosion and some have areas of section loss.

The town board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, May 9, when supervisors plan to continue the bridge discussion.