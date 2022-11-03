Workers from 50 companies keep Mayo Clinic Health System hospital construction on schedule

Construction of the new hospital on Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse campus remains on schedule.

Excavation and building the supporting columns and foundation walls continues in Area A. The first level deck rebar is in progress for Area B. The first deck of concrete has been poured in Area C. Staff will now start to see the building grow vertically.

The number of workers on site every day has grown to nearly 50 representing many different companies from the area.

"With worker safety a top priority, Knutson Construction works closely with the Wisconsin Safety and Health Consultation Program and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to address all the hazards or especially the most commonly known, such as excavation and trenching, during construction at the new hospital work site, in order to prevent work-related injuries," says Eric Erickson, Mayo Clinic Health System’s vice chair of administration for hospital services.

Mayo Clinic Health System continues to have parking spaces available to meet patient and staff needs. A shuttle service is available for patients by calling 608-498-1247.

The new hospital, which is expected to be completed in fall 2024, will include:

A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to, and integrated with, the current operating rooms. This floor will house presurgical and postsurgical recovery rooms.

Endoscopy suites.

Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology.

Medical-surgical units.

A flexible ICU and progressive care unit.

A new Family Birth Center.

Space for future growth.

The community can watch the progress of the construction by going to the La Crosse hospital construction web page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and viewing the live webcam.