Workers Memorial Day event set for La Crosse

Families and friends of workers will gather together at Green Island Park in La Crosse at 5 p.m. Thursday to honor workers who perished while at work and to call for action on dangers that cause needless injury, illness, and death.
This year’s featured speaker will be state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-District 32.
This event is part of International Workers Memorial Day, held annually on April 28, with thousands of groups around the world uniting under the call for safe workplaces.
WHAT: Workers Memorial Day
WHEN: Thursday, April 28 – 5 pm
WHERE: Green Island Park, 2312 7th St S, La Crosse