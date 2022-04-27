 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Workers Memorial Day event set for La Crosse

  • 0

Families and friends of workers will gather together at Green Island Park in La Crosse at 5 p.m. Thursday to honor workers who perished while at work and to call for action on dangers that cause needless injury, illness, and death.

This year’s featured speaker will be state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-District 32.

This event is part of International Workers Memorial Day, held annually on April 28, with thousands of groups around the world uniting under the call for safe workplaces.

WHAT: Workers Memorial Day

WHEN: Thursday, April 28 – 5 pm

WHERE: Green Island Park, 2312 7th St S, La Crosse

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Customs and Border Protection busts massive cocaine import in three massive U.S. cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News