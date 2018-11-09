Try 1 month for 99¢

Workforce Connections is offering FoodShare Employment and Training to individuals 18 and older receiving FoodShare and looking to build job skills and find employment.

The free program is voluntary and designed to help participants find jobs through career planning and assist them with connecting with potential employers, transportation, educational assistance and interview preparation. 

To learn more, residents in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Trempealeau and Monroe counties can contact Workforce Connections at 608-789-5620.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune.

