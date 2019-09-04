The La Crosse area Workforce Connections Inc. will host their fourth annual breakfast forum, “From Handshake to #Hashtags,” from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10, at Celebrations on the River, 2100 Dawson Ave., La Crosse.
This year’s goal is to help local employers learn how to embrace the changing generations in the workplace and help employees better communicate.
Workforce Connections Inc. aims to connect people, work and training, while promoting self-sufficiency.
More information about Workforce Connections, its programs and events can be found at workforceconnections.org or by calling 608-789-5620.
