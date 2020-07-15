You are the owner of this article.
Workforce Development Association plans drive-thru job fairs
Workforce Development Association plans drive-thru job fairs

The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association will host a series of drive-thru job fairs around the state from noon to 4 p.m. July 15.

Locations are listed at https://www.wwda.org/drive-thru-job-fair and include Logan High School, 1500 Ranger Drive in La Crosse, and Eau Claire County Job Center at 221 W. Madison Street, Eau Claire.

