Workforce Development Center hosts job fair in La Crosse

A mini job fair will be held by the La Crosse Workforce Development Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at 2615 East Ave. S., La Crosse.
You have free articles remaining.
Participating employers will include Badger Corrugating, BrightStar Care, Pilgrim's, United Health Group and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Collaborating partners of the Workforce Development center will continue to hold mini, onsite job fairs every other month to help unemployed residents connect with employers.
To learn more, call 608-785-9098 or visit wisconsinjobcenter.org/jobfairs.