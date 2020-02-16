You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Workforce Development Center hosts job fair in La Crosse
0 comments

Workforce Development Center hosts job fair in La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

A mini job fair will be held by the La Crosse Workforce Development Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at 2615 East Ave. S., La Crosse.

Participating employers will include Badger Corrugating, BrightStar Care, Pilgrim's, United Health Group and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Collaborating partners of the Workforce Development center will continue to hold mini, onsite job fairs every other month to help unemployed residents connect with employers.

To learn more, call 608-785-9098 or visit wisconsinjobcenter.org/jobfairs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News