A survey of our region’s businesses to assess their workforce needs is being launched by local economic development organizations. The goal is to gather data that can help drive training and marketing programs that help businesses attract and retain the workers they need to grow.

“This survey will help us learn about the workforce challenges businesses are facing across different sectors, and help us develop educational or training solutions to help,” said Angie Martin, director of Business & Industry Services at Western Technical College.

La Crosse County, Western Technical College -- Business & Industry Services, The 7 Rivers Alliance, the La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO), the Upper Mississippi Manufacturing Alliance (TUMMA), The Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission (MRRPC), and the Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (WWWDB) have teamed up to create the survey.

The survey will provide information on how businesses are currently recruiting workers, and in which specific areas and skillsets shortages are being experienced. Participants also will identify the challenges they see in recruiting workers such as access to childcare, housing, transportation, and more.

“This is a great collaboration between organizations dedicated to improving the business climate in our region, which in turn produces quality jobs that support families and community,” said Tim Kabat, Executive Director at LADCO.

In addition to workforce challenges, the survey will seek input on other issues facing area businesses, such as access to capital, supply chains, and inflation. The survey will close on June 29 and the group will share insights gained from the data with the public.

“We are hoping to get as broad of a response as possible from businesses so we can make the best decisions on how to better support employers of all sizes,” said Sam Bachmeier, community development specialist at La Crosse County.

The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete and targets business owners. View the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z5XHR58