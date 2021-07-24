 Skip to main content
Workshop in Kickapoo destroyed by fire
Workshop in Kickapoo destroyed by fire

A workshop was destroyed during a fire Friday in the town of Kickapoo.

The Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call at 8:52 a.m. July 23 reporting a large structure fire at S8335 McKittrick Lane. The fire started around a diesel motor in the shop and quickly spread throughout the structure. Fire units were on the scene for over five hours, and the shop is considered a total loss. Departments assisting on the scene included the Readstown Fire Department, Readstown EMS, Viola Fire Department, Richland Center Fire Department, Viroqua Fire Department, Soldiers Grove Fire Department and Lafarge Fire Department.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

