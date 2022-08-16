 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workshop set to create shared vision for the future of La Crosse’s near-southside Neighborhoods

ISG, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System, Three-Sixty Real Estate Solutions, and Borton Construction, is holding a community workshop to conduct a community engagement effort that will create a shared vision for future developments that would enhance the near-southside neighborhoods and make them an even better place to live and work.

The community workshop is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Lincoln Middle School commons. It will be conducted from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The public and neighbors are encouraged to attend the workshop to provide input. Neighborhood maps and other information will be on display, and staff will be available to gather comments and answer questions. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can find the same information, provide input, and take a survey on the project website: https://isg.mysocialpinpoint.com/near-southside-neighborhood-visioning

For additional information, interested persons may contact Will Kratt, project manager, at 608-789-2034 or send an e-mail to Will.Kratt@isginc.com.

