World Day of Prayer service to be held at La Crosse church

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will host a brunch and worship service in celebration of the World Day of Prayer beginning at 9:30 a.m. March 6 at 2135 Weston St., La Crosse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RSVPs are required by March 2 by calling 715-839-9290.

The theme of the service, written by the women of Zimbabwe Africa, is "Rise! Take your Mat and Walk."

Sponsored by the Church Women United, all are invited to enjoy fellowship with countries around the world for a day of prayer. A $5 donation is suggested for the brunch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.