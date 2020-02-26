You are the owner of this article.
World Day of Prayer service to be held at La Crosse church
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will host a brunch and worship service in celebration of the World Day of Prayer beginning at 9:30 a.m. March 6 at 2135 Weston St., La Crosse.

RSVPs are required by March 2 by calling 715-839-9290.

The theme of the service, written by the women of Zimbabwe Africa, is "Rise! Take your Mat and Walk."

Sponsored by the Church Women United, all are invited to enjoy fellowship with countries around the world for a day of prayer. A $5 donation is suggested for the brunch.

