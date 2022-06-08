World Elder Abuse Day: La Crosse holding awareness walk June 15

La Crosse County will recognize June 15 as World Elder Abuse Day, with an awareness walk next Wednesday morning.

Around 10% of U.S. adults 60 and older will experience a form of abuse -- financial, sexual, physical, psychological, neglectful -- but only around 7% of cases will be reported. Elder abuse, says Cheryl Neubauer, supervisor for the Aging & Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County adult protective services, is "one of the most underreported and hidden public health crisis."

To draw attention to the issue, Mayor Mitch Reynolds will give a proclamation, and the ADRC will host an Elder Abuse Awareness walk, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Riverside Park bandshell. Community members are also invited to put up yard signs and purple pinwheels, available at ADRC of La Crosse County, 300 Fourth St.

In 2021, La Crosse County Adult Protective Services had an 21% increase in referrals for older adults who may have experienced elder abuse, defined by the World Health Organization as a "single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person."

Abuse can occur in the home -- 90% of perpetrators are family members such as adult children, spouses and partners -- or within a nursing home or residential setting.

Victims, Neubauer says, may not report their abuse out of fear of retaliation, being mentally incapable to do so, embarrassment or shame, or concern about getting their abuser in trouble. Of the approximately 30,000 La Crosse County residents age 60 and older, data indicates an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 will experience elder abuse.

Alarmingly, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) reports that elders who have been abused have a 300% higher risk of death.

In the U.S., the medical costs associated with violent injury to older adults surpasses $5.3 billion, and the NCOA estimates that elder financial abuse and fraud -- which affects over 3.5 million older adults per year -- can cost the nation up to $36.5 billion annually. This increasingly prevalent type of elder abuse can come in the form of lottery, online shopping, tech support, imposter or "romance" scams.

Lack of respite services for caregivers can manifest into abuse, with the stress and burnout associated with full time caregiving, often in conjunction with outside jobs, leading to frustration, anger and sometimes lashing out. By 2035, Neubauer says, the number of senior citizens will outnumber that of children, further stressing the caregiver pool.

Caregivers are encouraged to reach out to ADRC for support, and a list of burnout signs, stress reduction tips, self care ideas, resources and respite services is available at https://www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc/caregiver.asp.

Those who are experiencing, have witnessed or suspect elder abuse are urged to contact the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.

