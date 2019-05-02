A World Migratory Bird Day celebration will be hosted by WisCorps, the Coulee Region Audubon Society, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Geological Survey and the city of La Crosse from 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Myrick Park and the Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive.
World Migratory Bird Day is the largest-known conservation and education event of its kind in the western hemisphere with more than 500 international events, bringing awareness to more than 350 migratory bird species that depend on conservation efforts to survive.
This year's theme is "Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution."
The free event includes a sunrise birding hike, bird banding demonstration, family-friendly birding walks, and bird-themed crafts and activities.
River Valley Raptors will have a live raptor presentation and a booth with other birds including a crow that likes to play catch.
Snacks will be supplied by the People's Food Co-op. The schedule can be found at lacrossebirdday.wordpress.com.
For more information, call 608-782-2494.
