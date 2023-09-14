Old Style aficionados and beer lovers from around the country can join the World's Largest Six-Pack Pub Crawl from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event is a nostalgic journey through downtown La Crosse, with the city's annual Oktoberfest celebration serving as a backdrop, according to a press release from the BLU Group - Advertising & Marketing.

The pub crawl is a one-of-a-kind event tailored for beer enthusiasts that celebrates the return of Old Style brewing to its 1902 La Crosse origins.

Old Style enthusiasts can rekindle their brand passion at six iconic bars: State Room, John's Bar, Del's Bar, The Helm, Dublin Square and The Crow. Participants search for King Gambrinus at each bar, filling a "passport" with beer stamps; no purchase is necessary. The first 1,000 participants to visit all six bars and collect a stamp can present their completed passport to an ambassador at one of the bars to receive a World’s Largest Six-Pack button. There also will be Old Style branded koozies and other free merchandise available.

"La Crosse has always been the heart of Old Style, and with this pub crawl, we want our fans to experience the legacy and connection that Old Style shares with this beautiful town," said Old Style brand manager Adam Powers. "You might even see a large, newly refurbished Old Style Six-Pack on the South Side of downtown. This is going to be a fun way to pay tribute to a brand that's been loved for generations!”

A La Crosse tourist destination, the World's Largest Six-Pack received an updated look this week with the classic Old Style logo.