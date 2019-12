The La Crosse Rebecca Myrick Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will host a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at the heated ice castle at the Rotary Lights in Riverside Park.

All seven branches of the military, including MIA and POWs, will be honored at the ceremony, and wreaths will be posted at the the Hall of Honor on UW-La Crosse Campus.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

