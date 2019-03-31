The Mississippi Valley Conservancy and Driftless Writing Center are hosting a “Write From Nature” guided Bluffland hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, beginning at Mathy Trail, N3065 County Road FA.
Examples of nature writing will be shared and discussed before and during the hike.
Author Tamara Dean, who serves on the board of directors of the Driftless Writing Center and wrote “The Human-Powered Home,” a book about sustainable living, will lead the writing portion of the event, and Mississippi Valley Conservancy staff will guide participants on the trail while being mindful of the spring trail conditions.
If foul weather or muddy trails prevent hiking, the writing workshop will be moved to the Discovery Classroom at Myrick Park Center. Notification of any changes will be posted on the Events page of the Conservancy website and Facebook page at least 24 hours before the event.
Register for the event online at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org by April 16. Contact Carol Labuzzetta at labuzzetta@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606 ext. 6 for more information.
