Writing as redemption: Third 'You Finish' contest winner shares her history

Her answer was redemption and reflection on the local color of the river valley area.

That color came in the form of interesting people, happenstance encounters and near-misses of accidents that are echoed in her entry. She included a spotting of what she describes in her story as “a kickin’ orange and white truck,” a reflection of a real local vehicle she had seen in downtown La Crosse. “And it is always a treat,” she added, “to walk around the International Friendship Gardens.”

Redemption, on the other hand, came in the form of fixing the mistakes of the past.

During an in-class assignment in her time at Sparta High School, a teacher began a story-building exercise that many creatives may be familiar with.

“We were split into groups of four,” she recalls, “and each person typed a story for a few minutes, and then passed that story to another person in their group. … The other girls in my group had decided to write in a manner pushing the envelope of what might be called naughty.”

Despite her best efforts to “clean up” the material she was given to work with, when the stories were read aloud by the teacher, she admits, “it was a bit hard to sit through. The rest of the class didn’t seem to appreciate the joke, either.”