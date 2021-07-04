Writing as redemption: Third 'You Finish' contest winner shares her history

When Sandra Walterman realized she won the third “You Finish the Story,” she says, “My first thought was, ‘Wonderful!’”
Looking back, she considers it a kind of redemption.
Having lived in Sparta all her life, she had helped her parents as needed, especially with the care of her sister with disabilities. For many years, she had worked wherever work was available, at different places and with different job descriptions.
“This is almost humorous to remember,” she said, explaining that in the 1980s she had answered an ad in a magazine to take a writing course from the Newspaper Institute of America. After a number of assignments, mailed back and forth, she says, “I got a note from my assigned teacher saying she was sick. … I wondered at the time if (she) had a terminal illness, but I don’t know.”
“The course,” she assures, “was a good foundation for better writing.”
From there she worked for the Monroe County Publishers — now Evans Media Group — getting a few of her own works into the newspaper, and that this was her only writing experience.
Professional experience, that is.
“I thought it a fun challenge,” she begins, speaking in regards to the “You Finish the Story” contest. “Intriguing — what could I do with this?”
Her answer was redemption and reflection on the local color of the river valley area.
That color came in the form of interesting people, happenstance encounters and near-misses of accidents that are echoed in her entry. She included a spotting of what she describes in her story as “a kickin’ orange and white truck,” a reflection of a real local vehicle she had seen in downtown La Crosse. “And it is always a treat,” she added, “to walk around the International Friendship Gardens.”
Redemption, on the other hand, came in the form of fixing the mistakes of the past.
During an in-class assignment in her time at Sparta High School, a teacher began a story-building exercise that many creatives may be familiar with.
“We were split into groups of four,” she recalls, “and each person typed a story for a few minutes, and then passed that story to another person in their group. … The other girls in my group had decided to write in a manner pushing the envelope of what might be called naughty.”
Despite her best efforts to “clean up” the material she was given to work with, when the stories were read aloud by the teacher, she admits, “it was a bit hard to sit through. The rest of the class didn’t seem to appreciate the joke, either.”
In writing to fulfill the contest prompt, Walterman saw a “fun opportunity to see if I could make something readable.”
“I started my entry and wrote about 200 words,” she says, describing the flow of her writing, “The next day I added 300 more.” On the ending of her entry and its reverie on the episodic past of the towering bridges, she adds, “I like history, so to fill the story out I added the factual info.”
Currently, Walterman is semi-retired and works at the law office of Peter T. Waltz and described her win as a surprise, as she doesn’t consider herself a “writer.” This just goes to show, anyone and everyone could make an impact by sharing their story.
Future prompts, including more themes such as mystery or holiday celebrations, will be printed throughout the year in all River Valley Media Group papers throughout the year.
Keep your eyes peeled and your pens ready!