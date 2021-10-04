 Skip to main content
Wrong-way crash near Warrens leaves person critically injured

One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles Sunday in Monroe County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 south of Warrens when it struck an eastbound car. A chain-reaction crash ensued involving a sport utility vehicle and a commercial vehicle hauling heavy equipment.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Indianapolis, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse. A passenger in the same vehicle, a 16-year-old girl from Indianapolis, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Tomah Health.

The driver of the minivan, a 41-year-old woman from Waunakee, and the driver of the commercial vehicle, a 24-year-old from South Haven, Minnesota, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals in Tomah and Black River Falls.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

