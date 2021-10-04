Wrong-way crash near Warrens leaves person critically injured

One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles Sunday in Monroe County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 south of Warrens when it struck an eastbound car. A chain-reaction crash ensued involving a sport utility vehicle and a commercial vehicle hauling heavy equipment.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Indianapolis, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse. A passenger in the same vehicle, a 16-year-old girl from Indianapolis, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Tomah Health.

The driver of the minivan, a 41-year-old woman from Waunakee, and the driver of the commercial vehicle, a 24-year-old from South Haven, Minnesota, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals in Tomah and Black River Falls.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

