Western Technical College and area high schools are partnering to give students the expertise to fill jobs in manufacturing or business or medicine -- plus the communication skills to ace the interview.
Western’s transcripted credit program was started more than a decade ago but has picked up steam in recent years, with thousands of young people -- from Independence, to Mauston, to many towns in between -- earning college credit while still in high school.
“Some students take these courses because they’re interested in it, some can see themselves in that career, and some just heard that the teacher was really nice,” said Sam Russ, principal of Sparta High School, which partners with Western on 12 transcripted courses.
“You should see the smiles on these students’ faces when they finish a course and have anywhere between one to four college credits,” he said. “We’re so very proud of our program and hope we can help it grow.”
Western partners with high schools in a wide array of disciplines: animal science, personal investing, welding, blueprint reading, culinary fundamentals and more.
To make the credits transferable, high school teachers must become certified in the Western course they wish to teach. Certification requires work either over the summer or outside the school day -- a sacrifice that, according to Russ, teachers have been willing, if not eager, to make.
“The engagement has been great,” he said. “Teachers know how powerful of a program this can be for kids.”
Tyler Ludeking, K-12 relations specialist at Western, said the college and school districts are trying to reach students earlier and earlier. If they know their options, he said, seventh- and eighth-graders are more likely to enter high school with a clear and purposeful mindset.
By the time they graduate, some will have a semester’s worth of college credit or a certificate in a technical skill.
Others, Ludeking said, will already have a job lined up.
“We’re giving them a great starting point by offering these credits for free while they’re in high school,” he said. “In some cases, if a student has earned a technical diploma or certificate, they go right into the workforce. I like to say that they know enough to be dangerous.”
School districts have also started to emphasize soft skills -- such as communication, responsibility and resume writing -- which often get overlooked in a K-12 setting.
Western has added two transcripted courses to help with this: “Professionalism and Success” and “Quality Customer Service.”
“We’re providing both the base of skills that students need to go into the workforce, as well as the people skills that employers are looking for,” Ludeking said. “Some employers are even looking for the people skills more than they’re looking for the knowledge base.”
Russ said the partnership has been transformative for Sparta High and life-changing for many of its students and graduates.
Programs like this one can be especially impactful in places like Monroe County, he said, because many families there are struggling to make ends meet.
“We’re a school district of poverty, and Monroe County is a county of poverty,” Russ said. “We’re fortunate that kids have these post-secondary opportunities. You need post-secondary education to be more productive in society and ensure yourself a better future.”
