 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WTC system announces credit transfer agreement
0 Comments

WTC system announces credit transfer agreement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Western Technical College, Viterbo University and the Wisconsin Technical College System formally announce a transfer agreement for Early Childhood Education and Foundations of Teacher Education programs for the coming fall.

Students who complete these programs at any of the WTC System's sixteen colleges statewide will be able to transfer directly into Viterbo's Elementary Education bachelor's degree program. Eligible students must also have a minimum CPA of 2.25 alongside additional academic requirements.

To learn more about this transfer agreements with area colleges and universities, visit www.westerntc.edu/transfer-agreements-program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News