WTC system announces credit transfer agreement

The Western Technical College, Viterbo University and the Wisconsin Technical College System formally announce a transfer agreement for Early Childhood Education and Foundations of Teacher Education programs for the coming fall.
Students who complete these programs at any of the WTC System's sixteen colleges statewide will be able to transfer directly into Viterbo's Elementary Education bachelor's degree program. Eligible students must also have a minimum CPA of 2.25 alongside additional academic requirements.
To learn more about this transfer agreements with area colleges and universities, visit www.westerntc.edu/transfer-agreements-program.