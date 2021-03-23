 Skip to main content
WTC to host drive-through Suits for Success event
Western Technical College's business management students will host a drive-thru version of "Suits for Success," an event offering free, gently used professional clothing, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the college's Lot C, 400 N. Seventh St., La Crosse.

Individuals participating in the event are asked to complete a style form prior, and during the event will be provided a box containing several items of clothing. For this event, participants will be asked to remain in their vehicle and remain masked when interacting with staff. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/GetSuits2021 to sign up, or westerntc.edu for more information.

