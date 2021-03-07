WTC to host drive-thru donation collection

Western Technical college will host drive-through events to collect donations of non-perishable foods, professional clothing, and electronic waste items for recycling. This collection will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 in Lot C at 400 Seventh St. N., La Crosse.

For all events, donations or recyclables should be transported in a vehicle trunk, pickup bed, or trailer to reduce face-to-face contact. Face masks are required.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

Items of professional clothing will be made available to students in need for job interviews and other occasions on March 26. Electronic recyclables include modems and cable boxes, speakers, mice, PCs and laptops, mobile devices and printers.

The Cavalier Cupboard will accept items such as peanut butter, fruit cups and pasta, alongside non-food items such as diapers and wipes.

