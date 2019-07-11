WWII planes from world's largest flying museum land this month in La Crosse

World War II airplanes with names like Superfortress and Liberator will descend on the La Crosse Regional Airport later this month for a three-day event presented by the Commemorative Air Force.
On July 26, a Boeing B-29 Superfortress named “FIFI” and the Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Diamond LIL” will arrive, accompanied by a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman and other aircraft.
The public is invited to view the airplanes and purchase rides from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26-28.
The Commemorative Air Force acquired FIFI in 1971 when a member rescued and restored the plane. Since 1974, FIFI has been traveling the nation educating the next generation about those who served in WWII.
The Boeing B-29 was first flown in 1942 and was used to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. It was a staple of the U.S. Air Force until 1960.
The Diamond LIL is one of only two airworthy B-24 bombers in existence. The B-24 bomber was first flown in 1939 and was the most produced American aircraft of WWII.
